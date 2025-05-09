AmCham Romania: Elections come and go, stability is crucial for economy

AmCham Romania, the business association gathering 600 American, international, and Romanian companies, has called for "responsibility and dialogue, essential to prevent an irreversible decline in investor confidence in Romania." The call comes "in the context of economic turbulence built up over the years and amplified to a worrying level by the prolonged electoral period."

"Romania's top priority is to achieve economic recovery and a macro-budgetary balance. While elections will come and go, it is crucial for the economy to stay stable. In recent years, Romania has faced multiple overlapping crises that have created significant budgetary pressures and severely affected the investment climate. The risk of being downgraded to a category of countries deemed unsuitable for investment (junk status) is now more imminent than ever," AmCham said.

The country can no longer delay essential reforms or afford to miss out on European funds, the organization said. "Financing the economy and overcoming the crisis depend on our ability to attract and effectively utilize PNRR funds."

AmCham also pointed to the need for a fiscal reconfiguration to prevent further destabilization of the economy. "However, it is crucial that this reconfiguration is implemented fairly. The private sector has been significantly impacted by these economic shocks and has managed to absorb them thus far, but it can no longer be expected to bear the entire burden alone," it said.

The organization argued that demonstrating mature and reliable EU and NATO membership and a serious OECD membership bid are non-negotiable directions for the country.

"In 2025, the private sector and society expect Romania to demonstrate, through its decisions and leadership, that it is a mature member of the European Union, a reliable ally within NATO, a credible partner in its strategic relationship with the United States, a pillar of stability in the region, and a serious candidate for OECD membership. These directions are non-negotiable."

At the same time, while reiterating its apolitical stance, AmCham called for a "genuine dialogue" between political leaders and the private sector "to stabilize and recover the economy."

