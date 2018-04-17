Amazon ups business in Romania by 45%

Amazon Development Center Romania, the local subsidiary of US online retailer Amazon, reached a turnover of RON 155.6 million (EUR 34 million) last year, up by 45% compared to 2016, according to data from the Trade Registry’s Office, cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

The company’s net profit went up almost 90%, to RON 9.2 million (EUR 2 million), while the number of employees went up to almost 850.

Amazon owns a research and development center in Iasi, Eastern Romania, and recently leased office space for another 1,300 people in Bucharest, in the Globalworth Campus.

Romanians reach USD 50 mln sales on Amazon

[email protected]