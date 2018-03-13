8.5 °C
Bucharest
Mar 13, 13:39

Romanians reach USD 50 mln sales on Amazon

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanians who run online shops on the Amazon marketplace have reached sales of over USD 50 million. The top 10 Romanian retailers on Amazon reached over USD 25 million sales last year.

“The Amazon platform is the simplest way to start a business in the e-commerce sector due to the resources it provides, being the biggest retailer in the world,” according to Sergiu Nichitean, the founder of the amazon-seller.ro community, cited by local Mediafax.

Amazon can take care of picking up, packing, shipping and customer service for the sold products while the entrepreneur can focus on the marketing and diversifying the sales channels. Products sold on Amazon need to be small, light and with few mobile parts and the best price range is between USD 15 and USD 70, according to Nichitean.

Amazon sellers can activate as individuals or firm registered in Romania or the US.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list