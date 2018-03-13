Romanians reach USD 50 mln sales on Amazon

Romanians who run online shops on the Amazon marketplace have reached sales of over USD 50 million. The top 10 Romanian retailers on Amazon reached over USD 25 million sales last year.

“The Amazon platform is the simplest way to start a business in the e-commerce sector due to the resources it provides, being the biggest retailer in the world,” according to Sergiu Nichitean, the founder of the amazon-seller.ro community, cited by local Mediafax.

Amazon can take care of picking up, packing, shipping and customer service for the sold products while the entrepreneur can focus on the marketing and diversifying the sales channels. Products sold on Amazon need to be small, light and with few mobile parts and the best price range is between USD 15 and USD 70, according to Nichitean.

Amazon sellers can activate as individuals or firm registered in Romania or the US.

