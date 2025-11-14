azitis.com, a major auction platform in Romania, announced the sale of three aircraft frames that were previously part of the fleet of now-bankrupt airline Blue Air. The engine-less aircraft were each sold for over EUR 45,000 and are set to be converted into hotels and restaurants.

The aircraft sold are Boeing 737-530, Boeing B737-5L9, and Boeing B737-322 models.

“We’ll be seeing more airplanes on Romania’s roads soon, as two additional aircraft frames are awaiting transport from Otopeni Airport. The entrepreneur from Brașov who plans to build a hotel inside an airplane recently bought another one, while the third was acquired by another Romanian businessman,” said Flavius Drăghici, COO of azitis.com.

Also listed for sale at present are two Boeing fuselages, one in the 737-530 model, manufactured in 1991, with 120 seats and preserved since 2020, and another in the 737-3YO model, with 118 seats and in good condition.

Two Boeing 737-500 planes that can be put back into operation are currently being auctioned too.

The starting price for the airplanes is EUR 238,250 each, while the bidding for the aircraft frames starts at EUR 10,750 and EUR 11,000, respectively.

The aircraft, both with and without engines, originally belonged to Blue Air, which was declared bankrupt in July 2025. The company entered insolvency on March 22, 2023, and is currently state-owned.

In the first nine months of 2025, azitis.com sold assets worth EUR 18.5 million to investors, of which EUR 13.5 million were real estate assets, including land, buildings, and turnkey businesses.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)