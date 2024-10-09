AIDUCATION'25: From Insights to Impact – Your Ticket to the Future of Education

News from Companies

We all know that AI is no longer on the horizon – it's here. Now, it's time to get practical! On 15 February 2025, at Cambridge School of Bucharest, Romania, AIDUCATION'25 will equip you with the knowledge, skills, and connections you need to not just keep pace, but to lead the charge.

Building on the success of last year’s gathering of over 100 educators from around the world. This year, expect more workshops, more networking, and more real-world solutions to take back to your classroom.

Why AIDUCATION'25?

If the idea of AI in education leaves you intrigued but overwhelmed, AIDUCATION'25 is designed to bridge that gap. This is more than just an event – it’s a chance to move from insights to real impact in your teaching practice.

Here’s what makes this year’s gathering truly special:

Practical workshops that let you dive deep into AI tools you can implement in your classroom tomorrow.

Inspiring keynotes from world-leading voices in AI and education, who won’t just talk about the future – they’ll show you how to build it.

A global network of educators ready to share experiences, collaborate on ideas, and explore the limitless possibilities AI offers.

Whether you’re just dipping your toes into the world of AI or are already leading digital transformation at your school, AIDUCATION’25 has something for you.

Speakers Who Walk the Talk

AIDUCATION'25 brings together a stellar lineup of speakers who aren’t just talking about the future – they’re actively shaping it:

Dan Fitzpatrick : Bestselling author of The AI Classroom, who’s been lighting up stages worldwide with his insights on AI in education. Dan will inspire you to see AI as an enabler, unlocking new ways to teach and learn.

: Bestselling author of The AI Classroom, who’s been lighting up stages worldwide with his insights on AI in education. Dan will inspire you to see AI as an enabler, unlocking new ways to teach and learn. Philippa Wraithmell : An award-winning educator and author of the Digital Ecosystem. Philippa’s practical approach to digital learning will give you the confidence to lead change at your school.

: An award-winning educator and author of the Digital Ecosystem. Philippa’s practical approach to digital learning will give you the confidence to lead change at your school. Ben Whitaker : The IDEAS guy whose work with educators and businesses alike helps people think outside the box. His infectious energy will challenge you to unleash your inner innovator.

: The IDEAS guy whose work with educators and businesses alike helps people think outside the box. His infectious energy will challenge you to unleash your inner innovator. Al Kingsley: With 30 years in EdTech under his belt, Al is a recognised EdTech advisor, mentor, author, CEO of NetSupport, and thought leader. He will explore the transformative power of AI.

Workshops That Empower You

At AIDUCATION’25, every hour will be an opportunity to level up your AI game. Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the hands-on workshops you won’t want to miss:

• AI Chatbot Creation

• VR World-Building

• AI-Enhanced Lesson Planning

• AI for Ideation and Creative Thinking

• Design Thinking in Education

• Using AI for Real-Time Student Feedback

And that’s not all! There will be even more sessions focused on cutting-edge AI tools and techniques

The Future Starts Now

As the great William Gibson once said, "The future is already here – it's just not evenly distributed." At AIDUCATION'25, we’re committed to changing that.

Will you join us in shaping the future of learning? Secure your tickets now and get ready to leave inspired, equipped, and ready to make an impact.

