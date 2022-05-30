Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for record price at Hong Kong auction

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The Pie Fight Interior 12 painting by Adrian Ghenie sold for HKD 81.06 million (almost USD 10.4 million) at a Christie's auction in Hong Kong last week. The sum represents a new auction record for the Romanian artist.

The oil on canvas painting is signed and dated 'Ghenie 2014' (on the reverse). It was initially estimated at HKD 68 - 98 million.

The previous auction record was set by Degenerate Art on May 19, when it sold for some USD 9.28 million at Sotheby's, according to News.ro. This painting by Adrian Ghenie had an estimated price of USD 7 - 10 million.

Adrian Ghenie was born in 1977 in the northern Romania city of Baia Mare. Internationally acclaimed, Ghenie's works are held in the collections of Centre Pompidou, Paris, the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, S.M.A.K., Ghent, the Long Museum, Shanghai, and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, among others.

On December 1, 2021, the Charles Darwin at the Age of 75 painting by Ghenie sold for HKD 57.85 million (around USD 7.4 million) at the 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale: Worlds In A Hand auction organized by Christie's Hong Kong.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)