Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 12:55
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for record price at Hong Kong auction

30 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Pie Fight Interior 12 painting by Adrian Ghenie sold for HKD 81.06 million (almost USD 10.4 million) at a Christie's auction in Hong Kong last week. The sum represents a new auction record for the Romanian artist.

The oil on canvas painting is signed and dated 'Ghenie 2014' (on the reverse). It was initially estimated at HKD 68 - 98 million.

The previous auction record was set by Degenerate Art on May 19, when it sold for some USD 9.28 million at Sotheby's, according to News.ro. This painting by Adrian Ghenie had an estimated price of USD 7 - 10 million.

Adrian Ghenie was born in 1977 in the northern Romania city of Baia Mare. Internationally acclaimed, Ghenie's works are held in the collections of Centre Pompidou, Paris, the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, S.M.A.K., Ghent, the Long Museum, Shanghai, and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, among others.

On December 1, 2021, the Charles Darwin at the Age of 75 painting by Ghenie sold for HKD 57.85 million (around USD 7.4 million) at the 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale: Worlds In A Hand auction organized by Christie's Hong Kong.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 12:55
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for record price at Hong Kong auction

30 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Pie Fight Interior 12 painting by Adrian Ghenie sold for HKD 81.06 million (almost USD 10.4 million) at a Christie's auction in Hong Kong last week. The sum represents a new auction record for the Romanian artist.

The oil on canvas painting is signed and dated 'Ghenie 2014' (on the reverse). It was initially estimated at HKD 68 - 98 million.

The previous auction record was set by Degenerate Art on May 19, when it sold for some USD 9.28 million at Sotheby's, according to News.ro. This painting by Adrian Ghenie had an estimated price of USD 7 - 10 million.

Adrian Ghenie was born in 1977 in the northern Romania city of Baia Mare. Internationally acclaimed, Ghenie's works are held in the collections of Centre Pompidou, Paris, the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, S.M.A.K., Ghent, the Long Museum, Shanghai, and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, among others.

On December 1, 2021, the Charles Darwin at the Age of 75 painting by Ghenie sold for HKD 57.85 million (around USD 7.4 million) at the 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale: Worlds In A Hand auction organized by Christie's Hong Kong.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”