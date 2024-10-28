Adrian Gavriliu has become the first international high diving referee from Romania, according to the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

During the second stage of the High Diving World Cup held in Brazil between October 12-13, World Aquatics organized a high diving refereeing course, which concluded with an exam.

At this course, and upon the recommendation of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation (FRNPM), Adrian Gavriliu, who passed the exam with flying colors, became the first international high diving referee from Romania.

"It is a great joy. It was not easy at all, and I am proud to be the first international high diving referee from Romania. At the same time, I now have a great responsibility, and I hope that the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation will be proud of what I will achieve as an international high diving referee," stated Gavriliu.

The new international referee is also the coach of Constantin Popovici, one of the world’s most skilled high divers.

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)