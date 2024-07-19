Politics

Romania's former EU Commissioner Adina Vălean ranked among most influential MEPs

19 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European publication Politico included Adina Vălean (PNL, PPE) in a ranking of MEPs worth watching in the new mandate of the European Parliament.

Vălean has been Commissioner for Transport in the European Commission for the last five years. She entered the European Parliament on the joint PSD-PNL lists in 2024.

Politico highlights that Vălean had to negotiate delicate dossiers concerning the road, rail, maritime, and aviation sectors in the last five years. She also had to deal with border closures within the single market due to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, including the establishment of solidarity lanes with the country invaded by Russia.

While Romania could pick her again as a commissioner, the chances of a second mandate at the Berlaymont for Vălean seem slim, however, according to Politico.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Adina Valean)

Normal
Politics

Romania's former EU Commissioner Adina Vălean ranked among most influential MEPs

19 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European publication Politico included Adina Vălean (PNL, PPE) in a ranking of MEPs worth watching in the new mandate of the European Parliament.

Vălean has been Commissioner for Transport in the European Commission for the last five years. She entered the European Parliament on the joint PSD-PNL lists in 2024.

Politico highlights that Vălean had to negotiate delicate dossiers concerning the road, rail, maritime, and aviation sectors in the last five years. She also had to deal with border closures within the single market due to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, including the establishment of solidarity lanes with the country invaded by Russia.

While Romania could pick her again as a commissioner, the chances of a second mandate at the Berlaymont for Vălean seem slim, however, according to Politico.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Adina Valean)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 July 2024
Transport
Flights from Bucharest airport impacted by Microsoft outage
19 July 2024
Politics
Romanian politicians congratulate Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission
19 July 2024
Environment
WWF advocates against Romanian Hidroelectrica's plans to complete Rastolita HPP
19 July 2024
Politics
Romania's former EU Commissioner Adina Vălean ranked among most influential MEPs
19 July 2024
Transport
Romanian low-cost airline HiSky reports 42% y/y more passengers in H1
18 July 2024
Sports
President receives Team Romania athletes ahead of Paris Olympic Games
18 July 2024
Politics
Government launches new campaign encouraging Romanians to renew US visas
18 July 2024
Politics
Far-right Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă thrown out of European Parliament session