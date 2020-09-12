Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Politics

Romania’s acting PM Ciuca may get nomination for full term

09 December 2020
Romania's defense minister, retired general Nicolae Ciuca, currently acting prime minister, is most likely to be nominated as prime minister-designate for a full term by president Klaus Iohannis after the round of negotiations with all political parties, G4Media reported.

"We have a very difficult year ahead of us, with a health and economic crisis, we will have a vaccination campaign, we need to pass the budget and carry out a series of reforms. The party will support this formula, even if Nicole Ciuca has no political experience. We need a figure that imposes authority to the governing partners, within the party, and in Brussels," sources at the top of PNL explained for G4Media.

One of the would-be ruling partners, the reformist block USR-Plus, has already expressed concerns with the nomination of a retired general for the prime minister seat.

"The military solutions are not long-term solutions since Romania is a European democratic state," USR president and co-president of the block, Dan Barna, commented. He said that each party would come up with its own candidate, and president Iohannis will have to choose one.

USR-Plus has been promoting Plus president Dacian Ciolos (co-president of the reformist block), a former EU Commissioner for Agriculture and former prime minister in 2016, as its candidate for the prime minister position. 

