Abris Capital takes over construction management systems producer in Romania

Private equity fund Abris Capital Partners has taken over a majority stake in Global Technical Group, the largest provider of end-to-end solutions for building management and integrating technical and security solutions in Romania.

Global Technical Systems reported a turnover of over EUR 13 million in 2018, 30% higher than a year earlier. Its net profit almost tripled year-on-year to EUR 2 million while the number of employees reached 100.

IT group Global Technical Group - a total of 6 companies, of which Global Technical Systems is one of the largest - had cumulated revenues worth EUR 32 million and EUR 4 million net profits last year.

Law firm Clifford Chance Badea advised Abris Capital Partners in the deal.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)