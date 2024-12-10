Culture

Romanian-born Sebastian Stan gets two nominations for 2025 Golden Globes

10 December 2024

Romanian-born actor Sebastian Star received two 2025 Golden Globe nominations for best performance of a male actor for his role as Donald Trump in the drama The Apprentice and his performance in the comedy/musical A Different Man. The latter role also earned him the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance earlier this year at the Berlinale.

It's certainly surreal," Stan told Vanity Fair in a first reaction, adding he's "still sort of shaking from it." 

"I actually woke up in the middle of the night at 4:00, and was like, Oh, okay, there's an hour and a half. I fell asleep again, and then I got a call from my publicist," he said. Since then, "I've been sending a lot of pictures to my mom."

In The Apprentice, director Ali Abbasi's new movie, Sebastian Stan portrays Donald Trump (opening picture) in the 1970s and 1980s as he aspires to become a real estate mogul in New York. The film explores Trump's rise to power, centering on his relationship with Roy Cohn, an influential and controversial lawyer.

Sebastian Stan, born in Constanța, Romania, holds dual Romanian and American citizenship. If he wins, he would become the first Romanian actor to take home a Golden Globe, Culturaladuba.ro noted. 

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 6, 2025, and Stan is also considered a strong contender for Oscar nominations later in the season.

The complete list of 2025 Golden Globes nominations is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CAY Films)

