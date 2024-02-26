Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan wins Silver Bear at Berlinale 2024

Romanian–American actor Sebastian Stan has won the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale.

Stan received the award for his role in A Different Man by Aaron Schimberg, a “dark and yet witty thriller that delves into the murky sphere between self-perception and how others perceive us,” according to the Berlinale website. The film tells the story of ambitious New York actor Edward, who undergoes a radical surgical procedure to drastically transform his appearance.

“I am beyond grateful and honored to receive this prestigious acknowledgment at my first European film festival. And for a little boy from Romania, that’s very meaningful to me,” Sebastian Stan said.

According to Variety, Stan becomes the first male performer to win at Berlin since the festival degendered its acting awards three years ago.

The Golden Bear for Best Film, the festival’s top prize, went to Dahomey by French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop. The complete list of Berlinale 2024 winners is available here.

