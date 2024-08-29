Romania starts talks with EBRD to take over Moldovan strategic port on the Danube

The Romanian government has initiated negotiations to purchase the strategic Giurgiulești International Free Port in the Republic of Moldova.

The talks will involve the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which currently holds full ownership of the port through Danube Logistics SRL. The Romanian state, through the National Company "Maritime Ports Administration" S.A. Constanța, aims to acquire these shares, Profit.ro reported.

Giurgiulești Port is Moldova's only maritime-accessible port, strategically located on the Danube River, near the borders of Romania and Ukraine. This acquisition is seen as highly significant, particularly in the context of regional security and trade dynamics.

Last year, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu highlighted the importance of acquiring Giurgiulești, emphasizing Romania's interest in developing the port as a complementary asset to the strategically crucial Port of Constanța.

Danube Logistics SRL, the current operator and developer of Giurgiulești Port, has played a key role in transforming the port into a vital hub for Moldovan international trade since 2005.

The Romanian negotiation team, led by Bogdan Stelian Mîndrescu, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Transport, will include representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Transport, among others.

This move by the Romanian government is partly motivated by interest from MBF Port Burgas, a Bulgarian company, which has expressed its intention to purchase shares in Danube Logistics SRL to invest in Giurgiulești Port.

(Photo source: Facebook/ICS Danube Logistics SRL)