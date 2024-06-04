Western Romania: Nopcsa castle in Hunedoara to reopen after refurbishment

The Nopcsa castle in Săcel, in Hunedoara country, was officially inaugurated after refurbishment works worth RON 11.5 million (EUR 2.3 million).

The castle, a historical monument in the patrimony of Hunedoara Country Council, was built in the early 19th century. It belonged to Baron Franz Nopcsa, whose name is linked to the discovery of dinosaur fossils in Transylvania, in Ţara Haţegului. The castle is located on the territory of the Ţara Haţegului UNESCO Geopark, close to the Retezat Mountains.

Hunedoara County Council received governmental financing to rehabilitate the historical building and also used funds from its own budget.

(Photo: Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara on Facebook)

