Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:20
Business

Swedish debt collection specialist enters Romanian market

30 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish bank Hoist Finance AB has decided to enter the Romanian banking market by opening a branch this September, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The bank is an expert in restructuring bad loans, something that might surface in significant amounts during the post-crisis period, including in Romania.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The registration procedures were concluded in March - shortly after the coronavirus pandemic reached Europe.

Hoist Finance AB Stockholm - Bucharest Branch has already been included in the central bank's register of credit institutions. The bank's registration date in this register is March 18, 2020.

"The branch intends to start the activity on September 1, 2020," according to a note in the BNR register about Hoist Finance Stockholm - Bucharest Branch.

Following the restructuring of debts in the banking sector after the 2008 financial crisis, Hoist Finance was involved in buying and restructuring non-performing loans from large banks in Europe.

In the years after the economic and financial crisis, Romanian banks also sold non-performing loans to international debt recovery specialists, such as APS, EOS KSI, Kruk, or Coface, to clean up their balance sheets.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:36
29 September 2020
Business
Portuguese group buys Wirecard’s business in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected]

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:20
Business

Swedish debt collection specialist enters Romanian market

30 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish bank Hoist Finance AB has decided to enter the Romanian banking market by opening a branch this September, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The bank is an expert in restructuring bad loans, something that might surface in significant amounts during the post-crisis period, including in Romania.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The registration procedures were concluded in March - shortly after the coronavirus pandemic reached Europe.

Hoist Finance AB Stockholm - Bucharest Branch has already been included in the central bank's register of credit institutions. The bank's registration date in this register is March 18, 2020.

"The branch intends to start the activity on September 1, 2020," according to a note in the BNR register about Hoist Finance Stockholm - Bucharest Branch.

Following the restructuring of debts in the banking sector after the 2008 financial crisis, Hoist Finance was involved in buying and restructuring non-performing loans from large banks in Europe.

In the years after the economic and financial crisis, Romanian banks also sold non-performing loans to international debt recovery specialists, such as APS, EOS KSI, Kruk, or Coface, to clean up their balance sheets.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:36
29 September 2020
Business
Portuguese group buys Wirecard’s business in Romania
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
29 September 2020
Business
French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?
28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes