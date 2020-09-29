Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:36
Business

Portuguese group buys Wirecard’s business in Romania

29 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German electronic payment processor Wirecard, which went insolvent after revealing that EUR 2 bln were missing from its balance sheet, sold its Romanian subsidiary to Portuguese group SIBS.

Local financial daily Ziarul Financiar reported the deal was over EUR 50 million.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The German group had paid EUR 32 mln for the Romanian company Provus Group in 2016.

Wirecard Romania recorded a net profit of RON 18.5 mln (EUR 3.9 mln) in 2019. Its turnover reached RON 43.4 mln (EUR 9.2 mln).

Some 16 investors were interested in taking over Wirecard’s business in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar.

“We are excited to become part of SIBS, a company with a business profile similar to ours and a strong presence in the payment solutions environment on two continents. I am sure that, together, our companies will continue to bring innovative payment solutions to the Romanian and European markets and be a reliable partner both for the companies that have given us their trust so far and for new companies,” said Utku Ogrendil, CEO Wirecard Romania.

SIBS - (Sociedade Interbancária De Serviços) is a Portuguese payment processor operating in countries such as Algeria, Angola, Malta, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg. Raiffesen Bank Romania’s investment division managed the sale of Wirecard Romania, according to ZF.

Noerr provided legal advice to Wirecard while SIBS worked with local law firm Stratulat Albulescu.

(Photo: Thomas Fink | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:36
Business

Portuguese group buys Wirecard’s business in Romania

29 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German electronic payment processor Wirecard, which went insolvent after revealing that EUR 2 bln were missing from its balance sheet, sold its Romanian subsidiary to Portuguese group SIBS.

Local financial daily Ziarul Financiar reported the deal was over EUR 50 million.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The German group had paid EUR 32 mln for the Romanian company Provus Group in 2016.

Wirecard Romania recorded a net profit of RON 18.5 mln (EUR 3.9 mln) in 2019. Its turnover reached RON 43.4 mln (EUR 9.2 mln).

Some 16 investors were interested in taking over Wirecard’s business in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar.

“We are excited to become part of SIBS, a company with a business profile similar to ours and a strong presence in the payment solutions environment on two continents. I am sure that, together, our companies will continue to bring innovative payment solutions to the Romanian and European markets and be a reliable partner both for the companies that have given us their trust so far and for new companies,” said Utku Ogrendil, CEO Wirecard Romania.

SIBS - (Sociedade Interbancária De Serviços) is a Portuguese payment processor operating in countries such as Algeria, Angola, Malta, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg. Raiffesen Bank Romania’s investment division managed the sale of Wirecard Romania, according to ZF.

Noerr provided legal advice to Wirecard while SIBS worked with local law firm Stratulat Albulescu.

(Photo: Thomas Fink | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome