2018 Easter calendar: Brunches & fairs in Bucharest

Easter, which most Romanians celebrate on April 8 this year, is one of the most important religious holidays in Romania. If you happen to be in Bucharest in this period, check out our list of brunches to try on Easter and fairs to visit if you plan to buy gifts for your loved ones.

Brunches:

Easter Brunchissimo – April 8, from 12:00 to 16:00, at Corso Brasserie (InterContinental Hotel). Price: RON 285 (EUR 61) per person, free for kids under 6, half price for kids under 12. More details are available here

Easter Brunch – April 8, from 12:30 to 16:30, at Dacia Felix Restaurant (Radisson Blu Hotel). Price: RON 300 (EUR 65) per person, free for kids under 6, 50% discount for children aged 6 to 12. Further details here

Easter Brunch – April 8, from 12:00 to 16:00, at Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town. Price: RON 189 (EUR 40) per person, free access for children under 6, 50% discount for kids aged 6 to 12. More information here

Hilton’s Sunday Brunch – April 8, from 13:00 to 16:30, at Roberto’s (Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest). Price: RON 250 (EUR 53) per person, free for children under 10. More information is available here

Sunday Brunch – April 8, from 12:30 to 16:30, at Crowne Plaza Bucharest. Price: RON 210 (EUR 45) per person, free for children under 6, 50% discount for kids aged 6 to 12. More details here

Fairs:

Easter Fair & more – Ongoing, ends on April 9, in Regele Mihai I (Herastrau Park). The event includes a fair of traditional objects, a series of folk music and dance performances, children’s creative workshops, and an exhibition of rabbits and lambs. The entry is free. Read more about it here

Easter fairs – Ongoing, at several shopping malls in Bucharest, such as Bucuresti Mall, Plaza Romania, Promenada, and Auchan Titan.

Five destinations for a traditional Easter in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]