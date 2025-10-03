Real Estate

1Development starts work on boutique residence Nordului 50 in Bucharest

03 October 2025

Local builder 1Development started work on the boutique residence Nordului 50 near Herăstrău Lake in Bucharest. The project brings together 29 residences and two premium penthouses, distributed across two distinct buildings.

Each apartment starts from 200 sqm. One of the penthouses spans 600 sqm with a 180 sqm terrace, and the other 400 sqm with a 90 sqm terrace. At the same time, the ground-floor apartments will feature private gardens, designed by landscape architects.

Rising on a 3,200 sqm plot, the project is scheduled for completion in spring 2027.

The two buildings in the development are connected by a linking structure reminiscent of a greenhouse.

The building will feature two shared underground levels for parking and six above-ground floors. Each apartment has underfloor heating, air conditioning, continuous fresh-air ventilation, and an integrated smart-home system.

For the execution of the project, 1Development has entrusted Bog’Art.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

