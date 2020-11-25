Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:25
Business

Romanian IT company Zitec consolidates its team and portfolio with new acquisition

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Zitec, one of the biggest Romanian IT & digital marketing companies, specialized in developing digital transformation solutions and services, acquired the team and portfolio of Under Development Office (Udev).

Udev is a software development agency specializing in mobile applications and one of the most popular blockchain development companies in Europe. It has recorded sales of over EUR 1.5 million in the last three years.

The takeover will help Zitec expand its client portfolio and team.

Udev's founding members and the team of mobile application development, design, and blockchain specialists have joined the Zitec team.

"Acquiring the Under Development Office team will help us accelerate Zitec's capabilities to develop mobile solutions, but also expand our range of services in the blockchain development area, where Udev has extensive global market expertise and where we anticipate interesting projects in the next period," said Alexandru Lapusan, CEO & Founding Partner of Zitec.

Under Development Office was founded in 2011 by Iulian Oprea, Stefan Gergely, and Dan Cernau. The company has completed over 100 projects, including the design and development of web and mobile applications for clients such as Carrefour, BRD, Medicover, Transavia, Auchan, or Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange.

Zitec recently announced revenue increases for the first half of the year of over 50% compared to the same period in 2019. For 2020, the company estimates an increase in turnover up to EUR 10 million, based on the maturity of partnerships with Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Magento Commerce (Adobe).

Starting 2016, Zitec has assimilated the teams and portfolios of Inotec and Cloud Bit, and the teams and portfolios of local agencies Bright and Symbolic at the end of 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:21
25 November 2020
Business
German IT group takes over Romanian tech company Accesa
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:25
Business

Romanian IT company Zitec consolidates its team and portfolio with new acquisition

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Zitec, one of the biggest Romanian IT & digital marketing companies, specialized in developing digital transformation solutions and services, acquired the team and portfolio of Under Development Office (Udev).

Udev is a software development agency specializing in mobile applications and one of the most popular blockchain development companies in Europe. It has recorded sales of over EUR 1.5 million in the last three years.

The takeover will help Zitec expand its client portfolio and team.

Udev's founding members and the team of mobile application development, design, and blockchain specialists have joined the Zitec team.

"Acquiring the Under Development Office team will help us accelerate Zitec's capabilities to develop mobile solutions, but also expand our range of services in the blockchain development area, where Udev has extensive global market expertise and where we anticipate interesting projects in the next period," said Alexandru Lapusan, CEO & Founding Partner of Zitec.

Under Development Office was founded in 2011 by Iulian Oprea, Stefan Gergely, and Dan Cernau. The company has completed over 100 projects, including the design and development of web and mobile applications for clients such as Carrefour, BRD, Medicover, Transavia, Auchan, or Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange.

Zitec recently announced revenue increases for the first half of the year of over 50% compared to the same period in 2019. For 2020, the company estimates an increase in turnover up to EUR 10 million, based on the maturity of partnerships with Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Magento Commerce (Adobe).

Starting 2016, Zitec has assimilated the teams and portfolios of Inotec and Cloud Bit, and the teams and portfolios of local agencies Bright and Symbolic at the end of 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected]m. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:21
25 November 2020
Business
German IT group takes over Romanian tech company Accesa
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital