Romanian IT company Zitec consolidates its team and portfolio with new acquisition

Zitec, one of the biggest Romanian IT & digital marketing companies, specialized in developing digital transformation solutions and services, acquired the team and portfolio of Under Development Office (Udev).

Udev is a software development agency specializing in mobile applications and one of the most popular blockchain development companies in Europe. It has recorded sales of over EUR 1.5 million in the last three years.

The takeover will help Zitec expand its client portfolio and team.

Udev's founding members and the team of mobile application development, design, and blockchain specialists have joined the Zitec team.

"Acquiring the Under Development Office team will help us accelerate Zitec's capabilities to develop mobile solutions, but also expand our range of services in the blockchain development area, where Udev has extensive global market expertise and where we anticipate interesting projects in the next period," said Alexandru Lapusan, CEO & Founding Partner of Zitec.

Under Development Office was founded in 2011 by Iulian Oprea, Stefan Gergely, and Dan Cernau. The company has completed over 100 projects, including the design and development of web and mobile applications for clients such as Carrefour, BRD, Medicover, Transavia, Auchan, or Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange.

Zitec recently announced revenue increases for the first half of the year of over 50% compared to the same period in 2019. For 2020, the company estimates an increase in turnover up to EUR 10 million, based on the maturity of partnerships with Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Magento Commerce (Adobe).

Starting 2016, Zitec has assimilated the teams and portfolios of Inotec and Cloud Bit, and the teams and portfolios of local agencies Bright and Symbolic at the end of 2019.

(Photo source: the company)