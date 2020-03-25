Romanian Zi de Bine Association changes original concept and raises funds to help hospitals fight Covid-19

Taking into account the coronavirus pandemic, the Zi de Bine Association, curator of social causes, announced that it has decided to change its original concept of supporting one cause per month for 12 months.

Thus, the campaign “On your birthday, help a man rise” will become “#scutpentruspitale” (#shieldforhospitals) for an indefinite period, and the association will raise funds to help hospitals fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

All funds raised by the association will be directed to hospitals in Petroşani, Sinaia, Rădăuți, Craiova, Buzau, Suceava, Targu Mureş, Brașov, Campulung and Bucharest, in the form of materials they need to fight the virus safely.

“What if every man got involved and donated to the hospital in city or town where he was born or lives now, doing something that gives him meaning, something that will help at this point so unusual but that will remain for the benefit of all community for the years to come? The creative concept of the initial campaign “Who is born in April, May, June” becomes these days “Who is born in Petroşani, Sinaia, Rădăuți, Craiova, Buzau, Suceava, Campulung, Bucharest, Brașov or Targu Mureș",” said Melania Medeleanu, Zi de Bine Association.

The association calls on local communities, citizens and companies to help as they can, through donations of materials or cash donations, from which Zi de Bine will purchase the necessary equipment and send it to hospitals. The list includes essential products such as medical beds, treatment tables, UV wipers, intubation kits, mechanical ventilation equipment, syringe pumps, surgical vacuum cleaners, decontamination booths and rapid tests for Covid-19.

Those who want to help can send a SMS at 8862 with the message ‘SUS’ (one text message equals a donation of EUR 4). Donations can also be made by bank transfer or PayPal. Further details are available here.

The Zi de Bine Association was launched one month ago. So far, they have managed to raise EUR 50,000 (in just 15 days) for the cause of March – Blondie House for sick children abandoned in the Neonatal Department of Marie Curie Hospital, and almost EUR 300,000 (in 10 days) for hospitals.

[email protected]