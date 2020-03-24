Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 11:50
Romania saves Romania: Red Cross launches fundraising campaign to help hospitals fight Covid-19 pandemic
24 March 2020
The Romanian Red Cross has launched a fundraising campaign (Romania saves Romania) aimed at raising donations to help hospitals and other institutions involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Everyone can donate EUR 2 for this campaign via text message at the dedicated number 8827, without additional costs.

Higher donations can also be made through the Romanian Red Cross website and in a dedicated bank account.

“In these uncertain times, we know one thing for sure: kindness and solidarity make us stronger. The COVID19 pandemic is a global health emergency that affects each person’s life and daily schedule. I believe that each one of us can help defeat this virus. It’s time to be united, it’s time to get involved. Salvation comes from us. Romania saves Romania!” said TV presenter Iuliana Tudor, the campaign’s ambassador.

“Through everyone’s contribution, we will be able to help the healthcare units and support as many vulnerable people who are facing severe material difficulties and have difficulties in coping with this stressful period. It’s time to get involved and be responsible for the future of this country,” added Ioan Silviu Lefter, general manager of the Romanian Red Cross.

The Red Cross will use the collected donations for:

• Providing healthcare units in Romanian with medical equipment and materials of strict necessity in the treatment of COVID-19 infected persons;

• Assistance with protective materials for staff employed in the institutions that ensure permanence during the crisis subordinated to the Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry and Health Ministry;

• Assistance with food and hygiene packages for vulnerable persons in isolation at home, within the limits of available resources, and in close connection with local authorities;

• Aid for the quarantine centers in the country, within the limits of the available resources, and in close connection with the local authorities.

So far, the Romanian Red Cross has received donations in cash worth EUR 2.6 million from local companies and has purchased 375,000 protection gloves, 300 suits, 1,130 liters of disinfectants that have been distributed nationally through its subsidiaries.

The NGO has also started procurement for 10 COVID19 rapid test equipment, 300 kits for rapid test equipment that can be used to test 7,000 people, 5 mechanical ventilators, and 1 million surgical masks.

The Red Cross has also been helping five quarantine centers in the country with hygiene products, water, linens, cleaning products, beds, blankets, and other materials, and has distributed more than 300 packages of 12 kg basic foodstuffs worth RON 90 each to vulnerable persons in quarantine/isolation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei)

