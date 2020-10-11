Profile picture for user andreich
Western RO: American universities launch business, IT courses in Timisoara

10 November 2020
Zetta University in an academic partnership with Salem University of West Virginia will offer IT and Business university degrees recognized in the United States and the European Union, the two institutions said.

They will begin the academic activity in Romania in February 2021. The university leased an area of 450 sqm in the Vox Technology Park office project in Timișoara (pictured), with the option to expand to 2,000 sqm until the end of 2021.

The courses will run for three years. Students will have the option to complete their studies in the USA, and the earned degrees will be recognized and ensure a right to work in the USA for a period of up to three years, following the regulations in force.

Students can earn their degree while studying online, blended, or on campus, according to a presentation at Zetta.salemu.edu.

The academic cycle will be divided into six semesters, each lasting four months. The educational model will be divided into modules: students will study five subjects each semester, four of which will be studied intensively for a month. The students from the IT specialization will be able to receive certifications after graduating from each module.

The IT curriculum was designed by managers working in the field of IT&C and is adapted to current requirements in the labor market, the institutions said. Students will study, among others, Programming (Java, JavaScript, and Python), Software Design & Development, and Project Management and Business Analytics. Graduates will also have the option of additional specialization at Salem University, West Virginia, or Indianapolis, Indiana, in areas such as Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Enterprise Network Management.

The Business section students will acquire basic knowledge in business administration, management, accounting, finance and management, and technical skills useful in a globalized economy.

