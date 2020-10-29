Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:00
Social

Bucharest medical university opens e-health research center

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF Carol Davila) in Bucharest has opened a research and innovation center focused on digital solutions, big data analysis, and artificial intelligence in the health sector.

The Innovation and e-Health Center (CieH) is meant to help students and professors develop new digital aptitudes and help attract additional, non-refundable or private funding for its projects.

“Besides education and research in the area of e-health, CieH targets the development of innovative applications for the sector of digital health to serve the actors involved in the sector. It will also support the technological transfer of the viable solutions and the monetization of their results,” Viorel Jinga, the rector of UMF Carol Davila, explained.

The center has four hubs: digital solutions and innovative technologies, big data analysis, AI in the health sector, and the entrepreneurial hub, the university said.

A first project of the center is the 3D printing lab, established in collaboration with the Romanian 3D Bio-modeling Association (AMRB 3D). The lab has 50 printers using fused deposition modeling or stereolithography technologies. 

(Photo: Jm10 | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 08:09
13 October 2020
Business
RO oncology big data project seeks financing on crowdfunding platform
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:00
Social

Bucharest medical university opens e-health research center

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF Carol Davila) in Bucharest has opened a research and innovation center focused on digital solutions, big data analysis, and artificial intelligence in the health sector.

The Innovation and e-Health Center (CieH) is meant to help students and professors develop new digital aptitudes and help attract additional, non-refundable or private funding for its projects.

“Besides education and research in the area of e-health, CieH targets the development of innovative applications for the sector of digital health to serve the actors involved in the sector. It will also support the technological transfer of the viable solutions and the monetization of their results,” Viorel Jinga, the rector of UMF Carol Davila, explained.

The center has four hubs: digital solutions and innovative technologies, big data analysis, AI in the health sector, and the entrepreneurial hub, the university said.

A first project of the center is the 3D printing lab, established in collaboration with the Romanian 3D Bio-modeling Association (AMRB 3D). The lab has 50 printers using fused deposition modeling or stereolithography technologies. 

(Photo: Jm10 | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 08:09
13 October 2020
Business
RO oncology big data project seeks financing on crowdfunding platform
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others