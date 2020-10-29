Bucharest medical university opens e-health research center

The Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF Carol Davila) in Bucharest has opened a research and innovation center focused on digital solutions, big data analysis, and artificial intelligence in the health sector.

The Innovation and e-Health Center (CieH) is meant to help students and professors develop new digital aptitudes and help attract additional, non-refundable or private funding for its projects.

“Besides education and research in the area of e-health, CieH targets the development of innovative applications for the sector of digital health to serve the actors involved in the sector. It will also support the technological transfer of the viable solutions and the monetization of their results,” Viorel Jinga, the rector of UMF Carol Davila, explained.

The center has four hubs: digital solutions and innovative technologies, big data analysis, AI in the health sector, and the entrepreneurial hub, the university said.

A first project of the center is the 3D printing lab, established in collaboration with the Romanian 3D Bio-modeling Association (AMRB 3D). The lab has 50 printers using fused deposition modeling or stereolithography technologies.

