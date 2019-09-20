Sparkling wine producer buys top-selling red wine brand in Romania

Bucharest-based sparkling wine producer Zarea has taken over the (sweet) red wine brand Sange de Taur (Bull’s Blood) previously owned by local wine producer Domeniile Tohani.

The transaction, whose value was not disclosed, is part of Zarea’s strategy to optimize its high-turnover portfolio and consolidate its relationship with local distributors and retail networks, the company said in a press release.

“The Sange de Taur brand has very good notoriety, being the top-selling red wine in Romania, according to Nielsen Audit retail FM 2019,” said Emil Popescu, president of the Board of Zarea. He added that the company targets other acquisitions, depending on existing opportunities.

Zarea had a turnover of close to EUR 20 million in 2018, up by 20% over 2017, and a net profit of EUR 2.2 million, double compared to the previous year, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)