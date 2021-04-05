Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:06
Business

World Bank lends Romania EUR 100 mln to repair schools

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank's Board of Directors approved a EUR 100 million loan to be extended to Romania under the Safer, Inclusive, and Sustainable Schools Project, aimed at upgrading to modern standards for safety, resilience, inclusion, sustainability, and digital access nearly 100 buildings across 55 schools in Romania.

"A child born in Romania today is expected to be only 58 percent as productive as they could be if they had access to better education and health services," notes Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Country Manager for Romania.

"Romania has a high proportion of school buildings that fail to meet safety, basic sanitary, and energy efficiency standards," says Alanna Simpson, World Bank Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist.

Today, more than 1,000 schools around the country are at high risk of severe damage or collapse in an earthquake or do not meet modern fire codes, sanitation, and air quality requirements, the WB's statement reads.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:06
Business

World Bank lends Romania EUR 100 mln to repair schools

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank's Board of Directors approved a EUR 100 million loan to be extended to Romania under the Safer, Inclusive, and Sustainable Schools Project, aimed at upgrading to modern standards for safety, resilience, inclusion, sustainability, and digital access nearly 100 buildings across 55 schools in Romania.

"A child born in Romania today is expected to be only 58 percent as productive as they could be if they had access to better education and health services," notes Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Country Manager for Romania.

"Romania has a high proportion of school buildings that fail to meet safety, basic sanitary, and energy efficiency standards," says Alanna Simpson, World Bank Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist.

Today, more than 1,000 schools around the country are at high risk of severe damage or collapse in an earthquake or do not meet modern fire codes, sanitation, and air quality requirements, the WB's statement reads.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?