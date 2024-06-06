Transport

Construction works kick off at first subway line in Cluj-Napoca

06 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian authorities inaugurated the construction site of the first subway line in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday, June 5. According to transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, who also attended the event, the project will become fully operational in 2031.

The new line, which is the first subway project outside Bucharest, will be 21 km long and include a total of 19 stations.

The total value of the contract is RON 13.69 billion, of which the EU-backed Recover and Resilience Facility covers RON 1.48 billion, RON 41 million comes from the Cluj-Napoca City Hall budget, and RON 10.04 billion from the state budget.

The design and execution contract was signed in May 2023 with an association of builders for RON 10.78 billion (including VAT).

“This subway line will become fully functional in 2031 when it is expected to have 164,000 passengers/day,” transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said.

In Bucharest, the new M4 subway line connecting the North Railway Station with Progress Railway Station and the M6 line tying the central area to the Henri Coanda International Airport have received financing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Cristi Vescan)

Normal
Transport

Construction works kick off at first subway line in Cluj-Napoca

06 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian authorities inaugurated the construction site of the first subway line in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday, June 5. According to transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, who also attended the event, the project will become fully operational in 2031.

The new line, which is the first subway project outside Bucharest, will be 21 km long and include a total of 19 stations.

The total value of the contract is RON 13.69 billion, of which the EU-backed Recover and Resilience Facility covers RON 1.48 billion, RON 41 million comes from the Cluj-Napoca City Hall budget, and RON 10.04 billion from the state budget.

The design and execution contract was signed in May 2023 with an association of builders for RON 10.78 billion (including VAT).

“This subway line will become fully functional in 2031 when it is expected to have 164,000 passengers/day,” transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said.

In Bucharest, the new M4 subway line connecting the North Railway Station with Progress Railway Station and the M6 line tying the central area to the Henri Coanda International Airport have received financing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Cristi Vescan)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 June 2024
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărăşan reopens this week
06 June 2024
HR
Artificial intelligence gains popularity among employees in Romania, eJobs survey says
06 June 2024
Sports
Romanian police officers on mission to Germany during the European Football Championship
06 June 2024
Transport
Cluj-Napoca Airport completes EUR 83 mln expansion of departures terminal
05 June 2024
Energy
Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania
05 June 2024
Macro
Allianz Trade: Romania’s inflation rate remains highest in the region despite April decline
05 June 2024
Environment
LIFE with Bison: 14 European bison brought to Romania from Germany and Sweden
05 June 2024
Education
Western Romania: Timișoara West University to offer one-year study program in English law