Construction works kick off at first subway line in Cluj-Napoca

Romanian authorities inaugurated the construction site of the first subway line in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday, June 5. According to transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, who also attended the event, the project will become fully operational in 2031.

The new line, which is the first subway project outside Bucharest, will be 21 km long and include a total of 19 stations.

The total value of the contract is RON 13.69 billion, of which the EU-backed Recover and Resilience Facility covers RON 1.48 billion, RON 41 million comes from the Cluj-Napoca City Hall budget, and RON 10.04 billion from the state budget.

The design and execution contract was signed in May 2023 with an association of builders for RON 10.78 billion (including VAT).

“This subway line will become fully functional in 2031 when it is expected to have 164,000 passengers/day,” transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said.

In Bucharest, the new M4 subway line connecting the North Railway Station with Progress Railway Station and the M6 line tying the central area to the Henri Coanda International Airport have received financing.

