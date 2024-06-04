Romanian authorities sign financing projects for new subway lines in Bucharest

The new M4 subway line connecting the North Railway Station with Progress Railway Station and the M6 line tying central Bucharest to the Henri Coanda International Airport have received financing.

The financing for the M4 line totals EUR 2.5 billion in EU funds and is one of the largest public investments in Bucharest in recent years. According to the specialized studies already prepared, the route of the new subway line will have 14 stations, which will be arranged on a total length of approximately 11 km, between the North Railway Station and the Progress Railway Station, and which will cross the territory of districts 1, 4 and 5, as well as the commune of Jilava in Ilfov county.

All 14 stations of the new route (Gara de Nord 2 - Știrbei Vodă - Bogdan Petriceicu Hașdeu - Uranus - George Rozorea - Chirigiu - Filaret - Eroii Revoluției 2 - George Bacovia - Toporași - Nicolae Cajal - Luică - Giurgiului - Progresul) will be equipped according to the latest fire safety requirements and will be adapted for easy access for people with disabilities. The stations will also have passenger protection systems, including glass panels and automatic doors at the edge of the platforms.

Authorities expect the project to be completed in 60 months.

The contract for the M6 line to the airport, in turn, covers 6 stations over a length of 6.6 km and has a value of EUR 1.86 billion. The Alsim Alarko-Makyol Association is working on all six stations of the first section, and the TBM machines will start drilling in August-September 2024.

The project began in December 2023 and has a completion period of 39 months. For section II, Băneasa - Otopeni Airport, Gulermak (Turkey) must submit the technical project this autumn, according to Adevarul.

Metrorex estimates that the works on M6 North Railway Station - Otopeni will be completed in 2027, but so far it has not been able to launch the new tender for finishes, architecture, and installations. The project makes use of Resilience funds, but the Ministry of Transport still has to commit RON 1.5 billion.

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)