Transport

Bucharest airport introduces online parking payment system

19 May 2026

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Passengers using the parking facilities at Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) can now pay online through a new digital platform launched by the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The new system is aimed at simplifying and speeding up parking payments for travelers.

The online parking payment platform is available at Parcare.cnab.ro. According to the airport operator, users can create an account using their email address and phone number and pay parking fees directly online. 

Travelers can also continue using the existing payment methods available at the airport, including the 20 payment machines installed inside the terminal, the airport cashier desks, and card payments at exit barriers.

Henri Coandă International Airport currently has 1,571 parking spaces. CNAB said a new parking facility with 1,019 additional spaces is expected to become operational by the end of the year, as reported by Agerpres.

Moreover, a tender was launched this month for another parking facility that will provide 795 long-term parking spaces.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

Normal
Transport

Bucharest airport introduces online parking payment system

19 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Passengers using the parking facilities at Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) can now pay online through a new digital platform launched by the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The new system is aimed at simplifying and speeding up parking payments for travelers.

The online parking payment platform is available at Parcare.cnab.ro. According to the airport operator, users can create an account using their email address and phone number and pay parking fees directly online. 

Travelers can also continue using the existing payment methods available at the airport, including the 20 payment machines installed inside the terminal, the airport cashier desks, and card payments at exit barriers.

Henri Coandă International Airport currently has 1,571 parking spaces. CNAB said a new parking facility with 1,019 additional spaces is expected to become operational by the end of the year, as reported by Agerpres.

Moreover, a tender was launched this month for another parking facility that will provide 795 long-term parking spaces.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

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