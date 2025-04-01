Wizz Air inaugurates base at Bucharest’s Băneasa Airport

Wizz Air has officially opened its base at Bucharest Băneasa Airport, the capital’s secondary one, which will be served by an Airbus A321neo aircraft.

An additional aircraft will also operate from Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport (Otopeni) from August 1, bringing the total number of aircraft based in Bucharest to 21 this summer, the carrier said.

Wizz Air’s Băneasa Airport base offers travel options from the capital to seven destinations. In addition to the flights to Naples (Italy), Krakow (Poland), Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Budapest (Hungary), and London Luton (United Kingdom), which are already in service, the airline will launch from Băneasa two routes to Poland, namely to Warsaw on June 8 and to Wroclaw on December 6.

Furthermore, the new aircraft that will serve the operations from Bucharest Otopeni will start flying to three new routes next summer: Gran Canaria (Spain) on June 17, Frankfurt Hahn (Germany) on August 1, and Friedrichshafen (Germany) on August 2.

The airline will also increase the frequency of nine existing routes to Dortmund, Memmingen, Stuttgart, Nice, Basel, Madrid, Malaga, Lyon and Pisa.

“With a 51% market share in Romania, we are excited to expand our network and start operating a new base at Bucharest Băneasa Airport today. This summer, we are proud to add almost 913,000 additional seats, resulting in a 22% increase in capacity in Bucharest compared to last year. This marks the first step towards reaching an annual capacity of over 8 million seats,” Mauro Peneda, CEO of Wizz Air Malta, said at the inauguration of the Bucharest Băneasa base.

The airline currently operates 173 routes from 13 airports in Romania, offering 71 destinations in 22 countries. Over the past 18 years, Wizz Air has established seven operational bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova and Sibiu. The airline employs over 1,500 people in Romania.

(Photo: the company)

