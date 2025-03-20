Wizz Air expands Chișinău operations with new aircraft and six routes

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the expansion of its operations in Moldova, adding a third aircraft to its Chișinău base in October 2025 and launching six new routes. The move will provide over 393,000 additional seats and strengthen Moldova's air connections with Europe, the company said.

Starting in late October, passengers will have direct flights from Chișinău to Milan-Bergamo, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Billund, Bari, Athens, and Maastricht.

Five of the new routes will operate three times per week, while Milan-Bergamo will have four weekly flights. Additionally, the airline is increasing frequencies on routes to Paris Beauvais and Berlin.

Tickets for the new flights are available on the airline's website and mobile app.

In total, with the addition of the third aircraft to its base, Wizz Air will offer passengers direct connections to 27 destinations across 15 countries during the winter season, including popular routes such as Abu Dhabi, Berlin, Brussels Charleroi, Vienna, Rome, London Luton, and Warsaw.

Andras Rado, Head of Communications at Wizz Air, said: "I am proud that Wizz Air is expanding so rapidly in Moldova, adding a third aircraft and dozens of new destinations in just six months. The new aircraft announced today will bring an additional 393,000 seats to the market annually for passengers traveling to and from Chișinău. I am especially happy to announce the route to Maastricht, a unique destination in the Wizz Air network."

The airline is also recruiting new crew members in Moldova, with a hiring event scheduled for April 15.

(Photo source: Wizz Air)