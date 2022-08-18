Wizz Air opens new base in north-east Romania at Suceava

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air announced the opening of a new base in north-eastern Romania at Suceava, which will be used to expand its operations in Romania. Thanks to the allocation of two new modern Airbus A321neo aircraft, Wizz Air now offers 11 routes to 7 countries from Suceava’s Stefan cel Mare International Airport.

The new aircraft will support flights on five new routes, to Paris-Beauvais (France), Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium), Venice-Treviso (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Eindhoven (Netherlands). Tickets for the new routes are already available.

Starting December 15, Romanians can travel from Suceava to Paris-Beauvais on Thursdays and Saturdays. One day later, on December 16, flights from Suceava to Brussels-Charleroi will start every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and to Venice-Treviso every Monday and Friday. In addition, from December 17 passengers can travel to Larnaca and Eindhoven, both departing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)