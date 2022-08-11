Wizz Air to introduce new route linking Romania to Great Britain

The Budapest-based budget airliner will operate a new route from Romania to Cardiff starting October 30.

Flights will run Tuesdays and Sundays. Tickets are already available and start at EUR 24.99.

Located in the southwest of the country, Cardiff is the largest city in Wales, and one of the greenest ones in the UK. It boasts a beautiful historic center that is both historically and architecturally significant. Together with Cardiff Castle and Cardiff Bay, the 200-year-old buildings in the city center represent a magnet for tourists.

"The newest route from Bucharest to Cardiff will provide our passengers with an exciting but less explored destination, as well as an alternative route for visiting friends and family in the UK", says Daria Sergeeva, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, cited by ZF.

Wizz Air bets that the new route will be popular. There are over 1 million Romanians still in the UK, despite Brexit, according to data collected last year.

The company recently came under fire after it resumed its flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow. The flight route had been axed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Air © Björn Wylezich | Dreamstime.com)