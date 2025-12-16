Wizz Air officially reopens Suceava base in northeastern Romania

Wizz Air officially reopened its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, on Monday, December 15, marking a key step in its local expansion. With the allocation of two next-generation Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline now operates a total of 41 aircraft in Romania, with two additional planes already announced for 2026.

The reopening coincides with the launch of seven new routes from Suceava to five countries, adding more than 130,000 seats for the winter season. Passengers can now fly from Suceava to Bologna, Milan Bergamo, Venice, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Birmingham, Larnaca, and Brussels Charleroi, while flight frequency on the Dortmund route will increase to four weekly services starting in January.

Wizz Air now operates 13 routes to six countries from Suceava’s “Ștefan cel Mare” International Airport.

Speaking at the press conference in Suceava, Mauro Peneda, managing director of Wizz Air Malta, said: “We are delighted to mark this month of December with the reopening of our Suceava base, now fully operational and supported by next-generation aircraft. With these additions, we are launching seven new routes from this wonderful city, expanding the local network to 13 routes across six countries.”

Meanwhile, local authorities highlighted parallel investments in airport infrastructure. Suceava County Council president Gheorghe Șoldan said the airport has entered a major modernization phase, including the installation of the ILS CAT III system, making Suceava only the second airport in Romania equipped to allow safe landings in adverse weather. Plans are also underway for a new Terminal 3, expanded parking, and improved access roads.

Airport director Ioan Măriuța noted that since Wizz Air began operations in Suceava in 2016, the airline has transported more than 3.4 million passengers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)