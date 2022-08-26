Business

Wizz Air announces two new flights between Bucharest and Saudi Arabia

26 August 2022
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of two new routes from Romania to Saudi Arabia, from January 2023. The flights will link Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, and to the city of Jeddah.

In total, on August 25, Wizz Air announced the launch of 20 routes from 11 European cities to three destinations in Saudi Arabia.

From Bucharest, the airline will fly twice a week to the King Khalid International Airport, the main airport serving Riyadh. The route will be operated starting January 9, 2023, on Mondays and Thursdays in the winter season and on Mondays and Fridays in summer.

Meanwhile, the flights to the King Abdulaziz International Airport near Jeddah will be operated twice a week from Bucharest, every Tuesday and Saturday, starting January 10, 2023.

Tickets for these two new routes from Romania can already be booked online on the company's website or via the app at prices starting at EUR 54.99/RON 269.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)

1

