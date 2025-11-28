Romanian airline AnimaWings introduces all-inclusive service packages

AnimaWings, the Romanian airline founded in 2020, has introduced new all-inclusive service packages on both international and domestic flights, marking what the company describes as a first in its onboard offering. The packages, named Priority All Inclusive and Priority All Inclusive Plus, combine baggage, meals, drinks, premium seating, and airport priority services into a single purchase available as an upgrade starting December 10.

On international routes, Priority All Inclusive includes a small 4 kg cabin bag and a larger 8 kg cabin bag, a hot or cold meal, a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, premium seat selection, priority check-in and boarding, as well as the option to make certain reservation changes before the trip. These benefits are available as a EUR 35 upgrade per person per flight segment, compared to an estimated EUR 95 if purchased individually.

Priority All Inclusive Plus adds a 23-kg checked bag. The upgrade costs EUR 75 per person per segment, compared with an estimated EUR 135 if bought separately, the air carrier said.

On domestic routes, AnimaWings is launching a tailored version of the package. Priority All Inclusive (Domestic) includes a small 4 kg cabin bag, a larger 8 kg cabin bag, a cold meal, a package of non-alcoholic drinks, premium seat selection, priority check-in and boarding, as well as the option to check in online or at the airport.

“We are introducing for the first time - most likely at a global level - this all-inclusive concept at 10,000 meters altitude, a concept that is already popular and highly sought after in the hotel industry. We created these all-inclusive packages because we see more and more clearly that passengers are looking for integrated solutions and a worry-free experience,” said Marius Pandel, CEO of AnimaWings.

The onboard meals available with the new packages were developed with chef Alex Petricean, who created breakfast, lunch, and dinner options inspired by modern Romanian cuisine. The airline has also partnered with Crama Darabonț to supply onboard wines and sparkling drinks.

The launch comes as AnimaWings continues to expand its network and fleet. The carrier added its fifth Airbus aircraft in September 2025 and plans to reach 18 aircraft within two years, for a fleet valued at over USD 1 billion.

The airline will operate more than 10 new routes this autumn, including flights connecting major Romanian airports with Istanbul, Paris, Munich, Prague, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, and Dubai. New services to London Gatwick and Geneva are scheduled to begin in March 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AnimaWings)