Transport

Romanian airline AnimaWings introduces all-inclusive service packages

28 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AnimaWings, the Romanian airline founded in 2020, has introduced new all-inclusive service packages on both international and domestic flights, marking what the company describes as a first in its onboard offering. The packages, named Priority All Inclusive and Priority All Inclusive Plus, combine baggage, meals, drinks, premium seating, and airport priority services into a single purchase available as an upgrade starting December 10.

On international routes, Priority All Inclusive includes a small 4 kg cabin bag and a larger 8 kg cabin bag, a hot or cold meal, a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, premium seat selection, priority check-in and boarding, as well as the option to make certain reservation changes before the trip. These benefits are available as a EUR 35 upgrade per person per flight segment, compared to an estimated EUR 95 if purchased individually.

Priority All Inclusive Plus adds a 23-kg checked bag. The upgrade costs EUR 75 per person per segment, compared with an estimated EUR 135 if bought separately, the air carrier said.

On domestic routes, AnimaWings is launching a tailored version of the package. Priority All Inclusive (Domestic) includes a small 4 kg cabin bag, a larger 8 kg cabin bag, a cold meal, a package of non-alcoholic drinks, premium seat selection, priority check-in and boarding, as well as the option to check in online or at the airport.

“We are introducing for the first time - most likely at a global level - this all-inclusive concept at 10,000 meters altitude, a concept that is already popular and highly sought after in the hotel industry. We created these all-inclusive packages because we see more and more clearly that passengers are looking for integrated solutions and a worry-free experience,” said Marius Pandel, CEO of AnimaWings.

The onboard meals available with the new packages were developed with chef Alex Petricean, who created breakfast, lunch, and dinner options inspired by modern Romanian cuisine. The airline has also partnered with Crama Darabonț to supply onboard wines and sparkling drinks.

The launch comes as AnimaWings continues to expand its network and fleet. The carrier added its fifth Airbus aircraft in September 2025 and plans to reach 18 aircraft within two years, for a fleet valued at over USD 1 billion.

The airline will operate more than 10 new routes this autumn, including flights connecting major Romanian airports with Istanbul, Paris, Munich, Prague, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, and Dubai. New services to London Gatwick and Geneva are scheduled to begin in March 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AnimaWings)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian airline AnimaWings introduces all-inclusive service packages

28 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AnimaWings, the Romanian airline founded in 2020, has introduced new all-inclusive service packages on both international and domestic flights, marking what the company describes as a first in its onboard offering. The packages, named Priority All Inclusive and Priority All Inclusive Plus, combine baggage, meals, drinks, premium seating, and airport priority services into a single purchase available as an upgrade starting December 10.

On international routes, Priority All Inclusive includes a small 4 kg cabin bag and a larger 8 kg cabin bag, a hot or cold meal, a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, premium seat selection, priority check-in and boarding, as well as the option to make certain reservation changes before the trip. These benefits are available as a EUR 35 upgrade per person per flight segment, compared to an estimated EUR 95 if purchased individually.

Priority All Inclusive Plus adds a 23-kg checked bag. The upgrade costs EUR 75 per person per segment, compared with an estimated EUR 135 if bought separately, the air carrier said.

On domestic routes, AnimaWings is launching a tailored version of the package. Priority All Inclusive (Domestic) includes a small 4 kg cabin bag, a larger 8 kg cabin bag, a cold meal, a package of non-alcoholic drinks, premium seat selection, priority check-in and boarding, as well as the option to check in online or at the airport.

“We are introducing for the first time - most likely at a global level - this all-inclusive concept at 10,000 meters altitude, a concept that is already popular and highly sought after in the hotel industry. We created these all-inclusive packages because we see more and more clearly that passengers are looking for integrated solutions and a worry-free experience,” said Marius Pandel, CEO of AnimaWings.

The onboard meals available with the new packages were developed with chef Alex Petricean, who created breakfast, lunch, and dinner options inspired by modern Romanian cuisine. The airline has also partnered with Crama Darabonț to supply onboard wines and sparkling drinks.

The launch comes as AnimaWings continues to expand its network and fleet. The carrier added its fifth Airbus aircraft in September 2025 and plans to reach 18 aircraft within two years, for a fleet valued at over USD 1 billion.

The airline will operate more than 10 new routes this autumn, including flights connecting major Romanian airports with Istanbul, Paris, Munich, Prague, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, and Dubai. New services to London Gatwick and Geneva are scheduled to begin in March 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AnimaWings)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2025
Transport
New 14 km segment of Romania’s A7 Moldova highway inaugurated
28 November 2025
Politics
Romania’s defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu resigns after controversy over his studies
28 November 2025
Tech
Romania readies to power Black Sea AI Gigafactory project with new nuclear reactors
28 November 2025
Real Estate
Real estate developer AFI secures EUR 537 mln refinancing package for Romanian projects
28 November 2025
Macro
Romania’s public budget shows signs of improvement in October, when deficit halved
28 November 2025
Entertainment
Record votes push Craiova to the top of Europe’s best Christmas markets
27 November 2025
Justice
Romania’s Superior Council of Magistracy rejects new bill cutting magistrates’ pensions
27 November 2025
Business
Young Romanian develops system allowing bag-based return of recyclable packaging