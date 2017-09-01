Wizz Air gives up flight from Craiova

Hungarian airline Wizz Air will give up the Craiova-Liverpool flight starting November.

It will also decrease the frequency of flights from Craiova to London, Barcelona, Madrid, Bologna, Rome and Milan.

Wizz Air will operate six instead of seven flights between Craiova and London Luton from January next year. The frequency of flights between Craiova and Barcelona will drop from two to one per week from October 29. The airline will also operate only one weekly flight to Madrid.

The flights from Craiova to Bologna will decrease from three to two from January next year, same as the flights to Rome. The airline will also reduce the flights to Milan from four to three per week from January 2018.

The frequency of flights to Paris, Cologne and Venice Treviso will not change.

[email protected]