Wizz Air boosts Moldova operations with permanent base in Chișinău, new routes

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced plans to establish a permanent base in Chișinău, the capital of the Republic of Moldova. The airline will allocate a second aircraft to the base in summer 2025, introducing three new routes and adding over 360,000 seats annually to and from Moldova.

The new routes from Chișinău include Barcelona and Larnaca, starting at EUR 29.99, and Wroclaw at EUR 19.99. Flights to Barcelona and Larnaca will operate three times per week, while Wroclaw will see two weekly flights, all commencing at the end of July 2025.

The addition of a second Airbus aircraft will also enable Wizz Air to increase flight frequencies on seven existing routes from Chișinău, providing direct connections to 21 destinations across 12 countries. Popular routes include Abu Dhabi, Berlin, Brussels Charleroi, Vienna, Rome, London Luton, and Warsaw.

Andras Rado, Head of Communications, Government and Public Affairs at Wizz Air, stated: "Wizz Air is delighted to restore its permanent base in Moldova with two aircraft and new destinations. This second aircraft will add 360,000 annual seats, marking a 211% increase compared to summer 2024."

Sergiu Spoială, interim director of Chișinău International Airport, welcomed the decision: "Wizz Air's expanded operations will significantly improve Chișinău Airport's connectivity with Europe."

Tickets for the new flights are available on the airline's website and mobile app.

Wizz Air is actively recruiting cabin and flight crew members in Moldova, with the first recruitment day scheduled for January 10.

The low-cost carrier also announced the addition of a new destination from Bucharest, with flights from Bucharest Băneasa to Warsaw. Starting June 9, 2025, daily flights will operate between the two capitals.

This new addition to Wizz Air's extensive network comes just one month after the airline announced the allocation of its 19th aircraft to its base at Bucharest Otopeni, a new route, and increased frequencies from Romania's largest airport. The capital city now has direct connections to 66 destinations in 24 countries.

(Photo source: Wizz Air)