Wizz Air announces new route, increased frequency as it adds 19th aircraft to Bucharest base

14 November 2024

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced plans to expand its Bucharest base with the addition of an Airbus A321neo aircraft in the summer of 2025, bringing the total to 19 aircraft stationed at Otopeni Airport. The airline also unveiled a new route to Chișinău and increased frequencies on 11 routes from the Romanian capital.

“Bucharest is of crucial importance to Wizz Air, and it is excited to continue its rapid expansion with yet another state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft and growing 14% in seat capacity in summer 2025 compared to summer 2024,” the company said.

The new Airbus A321neo aircraft, set to join the Romanian fleet in July 2025, will enhance existing connectivity with increased frequencies on 11 of Wizz Air’s existing routes from Bucharest. The targeted routes link the Romanian capital to Barcelona, Tel Aviv, Bari, Madrid, Dortmund, Valencia, Basel, Memmingen, Nice, Hamburg, and Billund.

The new route from Bucharest to Chișinău will begin on March 30, 2025. Sales would be open from November 14, 2024, with prices starting at EUR 29.99.

Wizz Air currently operates a diverse network of 189 low-fare routes from 12 airports in Romania, connecting passengers to 86 destinations across 27 countries. Over the 18 years of continuous growth, the airline established 6 operational bases in the country, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova, and Sibiu, employing over 1,400 in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

1

