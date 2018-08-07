Wizz Air connects Craiova to Brussels

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will launch a new route from the Romanian city of Craiova to Belgium’s capital Brussels.

The flights on this route will start on December 15, the company announced.

Wizz Air will have two flights a week on this route, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with ticket prices starting at RON 69 (EUR 15).

In the first seven months of 2018, Wizz Air carried over 4.5 million passengers on its routes from Romanian airports, 13% more compared to the same period of 2017. The company allotted four more aircraft to its bases in Romania and increased the number of routes in the country by 25. It now runs 144 routes from 10 airports in Romania to 22 countries.

