Wizz Air adds flights from Bucharest to Vienna, Heraklion

Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe and the market leader in Romania by the number of passengers transported, announced new flights connecting Bucharest to Vienna and Heraklion, the capital of the Greek island of Crete.

With the new flights, the airline adds new travel options to Greece and makes available five weekly flights from Bucharest to Vienna. Wizz Air flies to Vienna from three other Romanian cities, namely Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, and Constanța.

Tickets for the two routes can already be booked at prices starting at RON 89 (EUR 18.3).

The carrier recently announced new hygiene measures, meant to protect the health of the travelers and the crew.

As part of the new protocols, both the crew and the passengers need to wear masks throughout the flight, while the crew will also wear gloves.The aircraft undergo a periodic nebulization process, and they are disinfected overnight with an antiviral solution.

Upon embarking, every passenger receives disinfecting wipes. The company’s magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and contactless payment is recommended for any onboard purchases.

At the same time, passengers are encouraged to follow the social distancing rules and make all purchases prior to the flight, such as the hold luggage, online, the company said.

(Photo: Bjorn Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

