Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 08:13
Business
Tarom to bring local tourists to Black Sea resorts
09 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian flag carrier Tarom will launch in July several domestic routes to bring local tourists to Black Sea resorts, Agerpres reported.

The airline launched this initiative in cooperation with the Federation of Tourism Promotion Associations in Romania (FAPT) under the proposed Strategic Plan, "Reconnecting Romania."

In the beginning, Tarom will launch flights connecting Constanta, the biggest city at the seaside, with Oradea, Timisoara, and Cluj-Napoca in Western Romania.

The airline will operate the flights from the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta. From there, tourists can quickly reach the resorts on the Black Sea coast or the Danube Delta.

According to statistics compiled by tourism promotion associations, only 20% of the Romanians who will go on holiday this year will choose foreign destinations.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 08:13
Business
Tarom to bring local tourists to Black Sea resorts
09 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian flag carrier Tarom will launch in July several domestic routes to bring local tourists to Black Sea resorts, Agerpres reported.

The airline launched this initiative in cooperation with the Federation of Tourism Promotion Associations in Romania (FAPT) under the proposed Strategic Plan, "Reconnecting Romania."

In the beginning, Tarom will launch flights connecting Constanta, the biggest city at the seaside, with Oradea, Timisoara, and Cluj-Napoca in Western Romania.

The airline will operate the flights from the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta. From there, tourists can quickly reach the resorts on the Black Sea coast or the Danube Delta.

According to statistics compiled by tourism promotion associations, only 20% of the Romanians who will go on holiday this year will choose foreign destinations.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania
28 May 2020
Social
Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1
27 May 2020
Politics
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program