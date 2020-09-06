Tarom to bring local tourists to Black Sea resorts

Romanian flag carrier Tarom will launch in July several domestic routes to bring local tourists to Black Sea resorts, Agerpres reported.

The airline launched this initiative in cooperation with the Federation of Tourism Promotion Associations in Romania (FAPT) under the proposed Strategic Plan, "Reconnecting Romania."

In the beginning, Tarom will launch flights connecting Constanta, the biggest city at the seaside, with Oradea, Timisoara, and Cluj-Napoca in Western Romania.

The airline will operate the flights from the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta. From there, tourists can quickly reach the resorts on the Black Sea coast or the Danube Delta.

According to statistics compiled by tourism promotion associations, only 20% of the Romanians who will go on holiday this year will choose foreign destinations.

