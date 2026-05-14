Wizz Air to resume Bucharest–Tel Aviv flights earlier than planned

Wizz Air will restart flights between Bucharest and Tel Aviv earlier than initially scheduled, beginning May 28. The airline said the route from Bucharest Otopeni Airport will initially operate five times per week before expanding to two daily flights from September 22.

Tickets for the route are already available on the airline’s website and mobile app, with fares starting from RON 359.

According to the carrier, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The resumed service will restore direct connectivity between Tel Aviv and several destinations in Wizz Air’s European network.

“We are pleased to resume operations to Tel Aviv and reconnect Israel with Central and Eastern Europe and beyond,” said Anastasia Novak, Corporate & Sustainability Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Wizz Air is one of the largest low-cost carriers operating in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)