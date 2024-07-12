Wizz Air introduces additional routes linking Bucharest and Cluj to major European cities

Low-cost airline Wizz Air recently announced the introduction of new routes from Bucharest to Milan Malpensa, Stuttgart, and Trieste, as well as from Cluj-Napoca to Stuttgart and Lisbon. Additionally, travelers will have flights available from Cluj-Napoca to Vienna and Lyon starting in October.

Starting in October 2024, Wizz Air will operate flights from Bucharest to Milan Malpensa daily, to Stuttgart on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and to Trieste on Tuesdays and Saturdays, according to News.ro.

All the cities mentioned are major tourist destinations. Milan is renowned for the stunning Duomo di Milano, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, and the Sforza Castle, both offering a rich historical experience and breathtaking views. Stuttgart hosts the impressive Mercedes-Benz Museum, showcasing the city's automotive heritage, and the expansive Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden, providing an urban retreat. Trieste, located on the Adriatic Sea, delights with its grand Piazza Unità d'Italia and the historic Miramare Castle.

From October 2024, residents of Cluj-Napoca and the surrounding region can access direct flights from Cluj-Napoca to Stuttgart every Thursday and Sunday and to Lisbon every Monday and Friday.

In addition to the attractions in Stuttgart, Lisbon, the vibrant capital of Portugal, is famous for its historic Belém Tower, a UNESCO World Heritage site offering stunning views over the Tagus River, and the Jerónimos Monastery, a masterpiece of Manueline architecture.

Also, this fall, two additional routes from Cluj-Napoca will be scheduled, complementing the options available to passengers – the one to Vienna starting on October 1, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and the one to Lyon starting on October 28th, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"Wizz Air remains committed to expanding its network to meet the needs of its passengers. We are excited to introduce new routes from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to four diverse and vibrant cities in Europe. These new flights not only provide Romanian citizens with more affordable travel options but also open up incredible opportunities to explore the cultural richness of Milan, Stuttgart, Lisbon, and Trieste," says Valeria Bragarenco, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air.

(Photo source: company photo)