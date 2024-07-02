Wizz Air launches direct flights between Brașov and Budapest

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air launched direct flights between Brașov, central Romania, and Budapest.

This new route will operate three times a week, providing direct flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Wizz Air says that the flights will allow Romanians to explore Budapest as a city break destination.

According to the company, Budapest offers a multitude of experiences, from the iconic Buda Castle and thermal baths to the vibrant nightlife along the Danube. Also worth seeing is the Parliament Building, one of the oldest legislative buildings in Europe, offering stunning architectural beauty, the Fisherman's Bastion, and Heroes' Square.

Travelers from Brașov can also enjoy Hungary's cultural attractions and culinary delights, from the wine regions of Tokaj to the picturesque landscapes of Lake Balaton.

“We are excited to launch the direct flight from Brașov to Budapest. This new route not only strengthens the ties between Romania and Hungary but also offers a fantastic opportunity for people from Brașov and the neighboring regions to explore one of the most captivating destinations in Europe,” said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)