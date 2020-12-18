Away from the crowd: Places in Romania welcoming guests for a getaway this winter holiday

In a year of limited travel, the pandemic brought increased interest in local destinations in remote places, allowing guests to experience a change of setting after an extended work-from-home period.

As Romania recently extended the state of alert for another month, the winter holidays come with restrictions in place and the authorities' advice to limit travel. Away from the crowded spots, resorts and B&Bs located in rural or mountain areas can make it easier to follow the social distancing guidelines while enjoying the outdoors. We have outlined some of the options below.

Valea Verde - Cund, Mureș

Cund, a small village in Mureș county, some 30 km from Sighișoara, sits amid picture-perfect nature surroundings. It is home to the Valea Verde retreat, offering accommodation in refurbished, traditional houses scattered around the village. They are designed to welcome small groups, and have a kitchen, fireplace, garden, and terrace. Apartments for couples or families with children are also available. The guests can also sample the modern take on rustic cuisine, with dishes made using fresh, local ingredients. More about their Christmas and New Year's offers here. Those who want to extend their stay in tranquil Cund can also opt to work from there, as the resort has a dedicated offer.

Cabana Șapte - Breaza, Brașov

The wonderful landscapes of the Făgăraș Mountains are a favorite of those who love nature. Around Făgăraș, accommodation is available in several spots, among the better known being Sâmbata de Sus. Not to be confused with Breaza in Prahova county, a little further south, Breaza in Brașov has its beautiful vistas to boast. At the foothills of the Făgăraș Mountains, visitors can find accommodation at Cabana Șapte, a five-bedroom cabin in the middle of nature that can only be rented in full. A spring flows nearby, and there are many trail options to try in the vicinity. Breaza Hermitage, Sâmbata de Sus resort, the Făgăraș Fortress, and trout farms are among the places in the area. More about the property and its offer here.

Count Kálnoky's guesthouses - Micloșoara, Covasna

The small village of Micloșoara is another option for those looking for a quiet setting. Guests can find accommodation at Count Kálnoky's guesthouses, several homes that date back to the 1800s and were restored to preserve their original character, and furnished in keeping with the region's Szekler and Saxon heritage. A beautiful park and the restored 17th century Kálnoky Manor and its park can be found nearby. More about this venue here.

Cobor Biodiversity Farm - Cobor, Ticușu Vechi, Brașov County

Trading life in the city for that at a farm for a few days can be a welcome experience, and Cobor Farm can also be the place to spend the winter holidays. It's has options for wildlife watching and trekking, and guests can also try their hand at seasonal farm activities. On December 10, one of their guesthouses with two rooms was still available for rent. More about the farm here.

Zabola Estate – Zăbala, Covasna

The guests of Zabola Estate, an extensive forested domain, can rent rooms at the Mikes Castle or several guesthouses, dating back to the 18th or 19th century. Three of the houses are on the estate and one in one of the Forest Estates (Dobrica Hunting Lodge). With its beautiful natural surroundings and a maintained English landscape garden with lakes and ponds, pavilions, and terraces, the estate has many options for outdoor activities. More about it here.

Green Village - Danube Delta

The remote and naturally isolated Danube Delta might not usually be on the list of venues for spending the winter holidays. But those who travel here can try the traditional Christmas dinner and a cup of mulled wine at the Green Village resort. They have both Christmas and New Year's offers, and one for those who wish to work from there for an extended period. More about this here.

Hunnia-Huntanya - Vlăhița, Harghita

Open to guests since last year, Hunnia-Huntanya in Vlăhiţa is a complex of guest houses with eye-catching architecture, inspired by the history of the nomad tribes. They are spread around the complex's interestingly-shaped restaurant. Vlăhiţa, in Harghita county, is known, among other things, for the daffodil glade, a protected area of some five hectares that offers splendid views each spring. More about their offer here.

Zetevár Pension - Sub Cetate, Zetea, Harghita

Another place to enjoy a stay in a more private setting is the Zetevár Pension, in Harghita county. The venue offers accommodation in ten individual guest houses that can welcome four to eight people each. Most houses also have a kitchen, giving guests the option to prepare their food, in addition to the room service or having lunch at the restaurant on site, in compliance with current norms. More about their offer here.

La Kuburi - Slănic-Moldova, Bacău

This holiday village offers guests accommodation in mini-properties consisting of a cube-shaped wooden house with a garden. The houses come in various sizes, all with a view over the Slănic valley. They are part of a developing network of houses set in various remote parts of the country. More on the options available here.

Please check the availability of accommodation with every location as some may be booked by the publication date of this article.

The recommendations of the authorities

The authorities have said many times these would not be holidays as usual. Explaining that he understood the wish to see one's relatives, interim prime minister Nicolae Ciucă recommended the public to limit any trips over the winter holidays to prevent the spread of the virus. "Given the situation we are in, I would recommend that we proceed in such a way to limit travel, to limit the exposure to the risk of spreading the virus and, for sure, there will be days and years from now on when we will be able to enjoy the holiday spirit. This is the way that I, as a citizen, will do during this time," Ciucă said, quoted by Agerpres. Meanwhile, state secretary Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), also advised people to limit travel, arguing that the spread of the virus was not yet under control.

WHO Europe warned of the risk of increased Covid-19 transmission during the upcoming holiday season and advised the public to wear masks even at family gatherings, and, whenever possible, move the gatherings outdoors. The full list of recommendations is available here.

The restrictions in place

As countries across Europe have tightened restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, Romania has also extended the state of alert, starting December 14. This means that all the restrictions introduced remained in place, including the night-time curfew, between 23:00 and 5:00, with the admitted exceptions. New rules were introduced for ski slopes and their cable transport installations. Cable cars can only take half of their usual capacity, and social distancing needs to be observed when queuing for chairlifts or ski lifts. Depending on the epidemiological situation in every locality, additional zonal or local measures can apply.

Things to consider before traveling

When making travel plans, specialists advise on taking into account the coronavirus situation in the considered destination and the risk for severe illness of everyone traveling. The prefectures (prefectura) in every county publish updates on the Covid-19 incidence rate by locality, while the overall county incidence rate is published daily in the report on the number of cases issued by the Strategic Communications Group (available here).

When traveling, the usual prevention measures apply: wearing a mask, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding contact with anyone ill, and washing or disinfecting hands often. Avoiding crowded times when using public transport is also advised. Many facilities list the Covid-19 prevention measures they implemented on their website, and travelers can check that in advance.

(Opening photo: Constantin Hurghea | Dreamstime.com)

