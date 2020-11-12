Romanian Govt. extends state of alert by 30 days and keeps all restrictions

The state of alert will be extended by another 30 days, announced the head of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), Raed Arafat.

All the measures previously imposed during the alert state remain in force, except for the decision to close the food markets (which was recently lifted), Arafat said.

An additional measure aims at organizing and carrying out the cable transport on the ski slopes, in the sense that the mode of operation will be regulated by the Ministry of Economy.

“Basically it will be decided how to carry out the cable transport, probably if a cabin has a capacity of 20 people, it will transport only 10,” Arafat explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Government Decision that will include the proposals drafted by CNSU will be approved on Friday, Arafat announced.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)