Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:30
Social

Romanian Govt. extends state of alert by 30 days and keeps all restrictions

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state of alert will be extended by another 30 days, announced the head of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), Raed Arafat.

All the measures previously imposed during the alert state remain in force, except for the decision to close the food markets (which was recently lifted), Arafat said.

An additional measure aims at organizing and carrying out the cable transport on the ski slopes, in the sense that the mode of operation will be regulated by the Ministry of Economy.

“Basically it will be decided how to carry out the cable transport, probably if a cabin has a capacity of 20 people, it will transport only 10,” Arafat explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Government Decision that will include the proposals drafted by CNSU will be approved on Friday, Arafat announced.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:05
03 December 2020
Social
PM vows no post-election lockdown as 'Romania can't afford it'
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:30
Social

Romanian Govt. extends state of alert by 30 days and keeps all restrictions

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state of alert will be extended by another 30 days, announced the head of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), Raed Arafat.

All the measures previously imposed during the alert state remain in force, except for the decision to close the food markets (which was recently lifted), Arafat said.

An additional measure aims at organizing and carrying out the cable transport on the ski slopes, in the sense that the mode of operation will be regulated by the Ministry of Economy.

“Basically it will be decided how to carry out the cable transport, probably if a cabin has a capacity of 20 people, it will transport only 10,” Arafat explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Government Decision that will include the proposals drafted by CNSU will be approved on Friday, Arafat announced.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:05
03 December 2020
Social
PM vows no post-election lockdown as 'Romania can't afford it'
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout