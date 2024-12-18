Winter in Bucharest: Events and activities for the festive season

A bit of outdoor fun, concerts, and a drop of magic – we list below some of the going-out options available this holiday season in Bucharest.

Visit the Christmas markets

Hot chocolate and mulled wine, concerts, Ferris wheels, and visits from Santa Claus, the various Christmas markets open throughout Bucharest are the festive season's highlights, offering opportunities for family fun and getting all the presents needed. We compiled a list of them here.

Try the ice skating rinks

Most Christmas markets open in the city also have ice skating rinks, but several other additional options are available, from the recently-opened Berceni Arena, the first ice skating rink built in Bucharest in the last seventy years, to the 1,000 sqm Caro Ice Land on Barbu Văcărescu Boulevard. Although not yet open for the 2024 – 2025 season, the rink in Cișmigiu Park is a popular site in winter and is usually open until February.

Enjoy a season-themed concert

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest will host a Christmas concert at Saint Joseph's Cathedral on December 20. The program includes Camille Saint-Saëns's Christmas Oratorio and Giuseppe Torelli's Concerto in D Major for Trumpet and Strings. The concert will be delivered by Anima Orchestra and Anima Choir, with guests Ionel Lazăr - trumpet, Elina Dincă-Velica - soprano, Alina Dragnea - mezzo-soprano, Claudia Caia - mezzo-soprano, Andrei Mihalcea - tenor, and Cristian Ruja – baritone.

Meanwhile, the children's choir Tronos Junior will deliver a concert of traditional carols on December 21 at Sala Dalles. The Anglican Church also hosts several season concerts, sold out at the time of writing.

Various Christmas-themed are scheduled for the end of the year, including the Symphony of Emotions I – Christmas Songs, to be delivered by the Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna on December 21. The orchestra will follow up on December 22 at the Romanian Athenaeum with the Imperial Christmas Gala V and Mozart & Strauss in Brilliance I.

A Christmas favorite with audiences young and not so young, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker can be seen in several performances at the Bucharest National Opera (ONB). For children, ONB has also scheduled The Doll Shop, a ballet performance of the institution's Children and Youth Studio choreographed by Magdalena Rovinescu.

When it comes to New Year concerts, the offer is catered to a variety of tastes. The George Enescu Philharmonic has scheduled for January 3 and January 4 a New Year concert with a program of works by Enescu, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Gounod, Khachaturian, and Strauss. Soprano Veronica Anuşca is the soloist and Tiberiu Soare is conducting.

ONB hosts on January 5 the New Year concert of the Calea Victoriei Foundation. Titled The Garden of Dreams, it features a program of works by Mozart, Rossini, Donizetti, Bizet, Offenbach, and Johann Strauss II. Mezzo-soprano Ruxandra Donose is a special guest, while baritone Alexandru Constantin will accompany her for famous arias and duets from operas such as Carmen, Cosi fan Tutte, The Barber of Seville or Lucia di Lammermoor. The Symphactory Orchestra performs, conducted by Tiberiu Soare.

Meanwhile, the SoNoRo Strings Orchestra, made up of holders of the SoNoRo Interferenţe scholarship, is set to launch at a New Year's concert scheduled for December 28 at the Romanian Athenaeum. Titled Toujours Vienne, it celebrates the spirit and charm of Vienna, the capital of classical music and operetta, with a program of works by iconic Viennese composers.

The Bucharest Symphony Orchestra's New Year's concert is titled Classic Rock Vibes, a show that combines classical music's elegance and the power of rock. Classic hits are mixed with legendary songs by iconic bands such as Bon Jovi, Metallica, Nirvana, The Police, Queen, or Scorpions, as the orchestra performs under the baton of Kristjan Järvi. Joe Lynn Turner, a former lead singer of Deep Purple and Rainbow, is a special guest.

Discover some magic tricks

Abracadabra – The Secrets of Magic, billed as an interactive and immersive journey for the whole family, invites the public to discover the mysteries and secrets of famous magic tricks such as The Fakir's Bed, The Box of Swords, The Magician's Portal or the Electric Chairs. The show, open between December 27 and May 4 at Arcub, features more than 20 interactive attractions arranged in four thematic areas: Courage and Adrenaline, Optical Illusions, Skill Tests to Games, and Surprising Tricks. Each of these includes a series of interactive games and magic demonstrations, where both children and adults can become masters of illusionism for a day.

Count down to Christmas with a favorite film

Film fans can either catch the latest releases or enjoy season-themed programming. Cinema Europa is hosting this weekend the final part of a program for Christmas movie lovers, with half of the proceeds from pass sales set to go towards organizing screenings for children from underprivileged backgrounds. Whether it's Miracle on the 34th Street, Home Alone, or The Polar Express, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Cinema Elvire Popesco at the French Institute holds a Christmas Films program between December 19 and December 23, with classics like The Shop Around the Corner included. More on the offer of films available until Christmas here.

(Photo: Christmas Bucharest © Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)

