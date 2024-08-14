Real Estate

Romania’s West University of Timișoara to build low-energy consumption dormitory

14 August 2024

Romania’s West University of Timișoara has launched the project “Building for Education: Student Dormitories of the Future," which will include the construction of a new dormitory aligned with nZEB Plus standards, with nearly zero energy consumption.

The project is financed with EU-backed Resilience funds, and is scheduled to be implemented until September 2025. 

The project aims to build a student dormitory in Ghiroda for 162 UVT students. The building, with 81 rooms and a total area of 4,948 square meters, will adhere to nZEB Plus standards, with nearly zero energy consumption. The total investment amounts to RON 52.9 million, of which RON 47.2 million are non-replayable. 

Each room will be equipped with integrated furniture, full utilities, a private bathroom, and a balcony. The rooms will accommodate two students and will include beds, nightstands, desks, wardrobes, a refrigerator, and shelves. The bathrooms will be equipped with a shower, toilet, and sink. The building will also feature parking spaces.

The "Building for Education: Student Dormitories of the Future" project aims to achieve three specific objectives, namely the construction of an accommodation facility with a very low energy consumption, the creation of a modern space to combat limited access to education, and the provision of 40% of accommodation spaces for students from a disadvantaged background.

"PNRR-funded projects contribute to the growth of Timișoara as a university center. [...] It is an ambitious and innovative project, located in Ghiroda, a future hub for academic and research utilities, an ascending university satellite important for Timișoara's metropolitan growth strategy in the coming years,” said UVT rector Marilen Gabriel Pirtea.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Universitatea de Vest din Timișoara on Facebook)

1

