“Carol Davila” University of Medicine in Bucharest modernizes student dormitories with EUR 4.2 mln

The "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, or UMFCD, is set to launch a new investment project to consolidate, rehabilitate, modernize, and equip one of its student dormitories. The investment is valued at approximately EUR 4.2 million.

The rector of UMF "Carol Davila," Prof. Dr. Viorel Jinga, emphasized that while the university's long-term goal remains the construction of an integrated university campus to unify and harmonize all its activities, this project is a significant step towards providing optimal accommodation conditions for students, according to the press release.

The dormitories are located at 46 Splaiul Independenței, Sector 5, Bucharest.

Romania's Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration aims to develop 30 student dormitories across 15 cities, providing over 10,000 new accommodation places in major university centers.

Four of these projects have already been completed and handed over to their respective beneficiaries in Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacău, and Ploiești. Additionally, 12 more dormitories are in various stages of implementation, while 14 others are being planned.

The renovated dormitory at UMFCD, with a total capacity of 82 beds, is expected to be fully operational at European standards within 20 months, according to the project timeline.

Each room in the dormitory will feature a private bathroom, new furniture, a television, and air conditioning. The project also includes the refurbishment of the conference rooms and the historic theater hall, which dates back to the building's original inauguration in 1933.

Romania's medical universities have become a magnet for foreign students in recent years, according to The Economist.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)