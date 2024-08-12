Education

“Carol Davila” University of Medicine in Bucharest modernizes student dormitories with EUR 4.2 mln

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, or UMFCD, is set to launch a new investment project to consolidate, rehabilitate, modernize, and equip one of its student dormitories. The investment is valued at approximately EUR 4.2 million.

The rector of UMF "Carol Davila," Prof. Dr. Viorel Jinga, emphasized that while the university's long-term goal remains the construction of an integrated university campus to unify and harmonize all its activities, this project is a significant step towards providing optimal accommodation conditions for students, according to the press release.

The dormitories are located at 46 Splaiul Independenței, Sector 5, Bucharest. 

Romania's Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration aims to develop 30 student dormitories across 15 cities, providing over 10,000 new accommodation places in major university centers.

Four of these projects have already been completed and handed over to their respective beneficiaries in Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacău, and Ploiești. Additionally, 12 more dormitories are in various stages of implementation, while 14 others are being planned.

The renovated dormitory at UMFCD, with a total capacity of 82 beds, is expected to be fully operational at European standards within 20 months, according to the project timeline. 

Each room in the dormitory will feature a private bathroom, new furniture, a television, and air conditioning. The project also includes the refurbishment of the conference rooms and the historic theater hall, which dates back to the building's original inauguration in 1933. 

Romania's medical universities have become a magnet for foreign students in recent years, according to The Economist

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Education

“Carol Davila” University of Medicine in Bucharest modernizes student dormitories with EUR 4.2 mln

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, or UMFCD, is set to launch a new investment project to consolidate, rehabilitate, modernize, and equip one of its student dormitories. The investment is valued at approximately EUR 4.2 million.

The rector of UMF "Carol Davila," Prof. Dr. Viorel Jinga, emphasized that while the university's long-term goal remains the construction of an integrated university campus to unify and harmonize all its activities, this project is a significant step towards providing optimal accommodation conditions for students, according to the press release.

The dormitories are located at 46 Splaiul Independenței, Sector 5, Bucharest. 

Romania's Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration aims to develop 30 student dormitories across 15 cities, providing over 10,000 new accommodation places in major university centers.

Four of these projects have already been completed and handed over to their respective beneficiaries in Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacău, and Ploiești. Additionally, 12 more dormitories are in various stages of implementation, while 14 others are being planned.

The renovated dormitory at UMFCD, with a total capacity of 82 beds, is expected to be fully operational at European standards within 20 months, according to the project timeline. 

Each room in the dormitory will feature a private bathroom, new furniture, a television, and air conditioning. The project also includes the refurbishment of the conference rooms and the historic theater hall, which dates back to the building's original inauguration in 1933. 

Romania's medical universities have become a magnet for foreign students in recent years, according to The Economist

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments