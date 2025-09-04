Weekend calendar: Art Safari, Balkanik, KINOdiseea Open Air, Bucharest Feminist Film Fest, Night of Museums in Villages, Taste of Transylvania and more

Art Safari kicks off another edition, world music is celebrated at dedicated festival Balkanik, while museums in rural areas are under the spotlight this weekend.

In Bucharest:

George Enescu International Festival

Until September 21

The 27th edition of the event is held under the theme of Anniversaries / Celebrations, a tribute to great musicians. Among the landmarks marked are the 70th anniversary of the death of George Enescu, 150 years since the birth of Maurice Ravel, 100 years since that of Pierre Boulez or 50 years since the death of Dmitri Shostakovich. More on the program here.

Art Safari

September 5 – December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Balkanik Festival – Home of World Music

September 5 – September 7

The festival, set to take place at Uranus Garden, lines up this year artists who "celebrate that form of joy that does not ignore reality, but faces it with beauty, energy, and solidarity." More details here.

KINOdiseea Open Air

September 3 – September 14

The International Film Festival for Young Audiences - KINOdiseea Open Air takes place at the Mihai Eminescu Summer Theater in Bucharest’s National Park with a program of open-air film screenings for the entire family, creative and educational workshops, children's shows and interactive activities. More here.

Bucharest Feminist Film Festival

September 4 – September 9

This edition looks at the invisible work that deepens gender inequalities, and at collective responsibility, aiming to give voice to marginalized stories and to open a conversation about social and economic inequalities that are linked to domestic work. More details on the program here.

Open-air Cinema in Titan Park

Until September 14

This free-entry event is held at the Arts Island in District 3’s Titan Park. The schedule is available here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

September 3 – October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

Timișoara’s Opera and Operetta Festival

September 4 – September 7

A celebration of lyrical art with four nights of outdoor concerts at the Summer Theater in the city’s Roses Park. More here.

WonderPuck in Cluj

September 5 – September 7

The street festival brings to Cluj artists from Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Argentina and Romania for the 9th edition of the event. More info here.

Night of Museums in Villages

September 6

The event is dedicated to rural heritage and the communities that keep it alive. More details here.

Taste of Transylvania

September 4 – September 7

This gastronomy festival is held at the Holiday Village and Ethnography Museum in Boroș, Lunca de Jos in Harghita county. More here.

(Photo: Balkanik organizers)

